PM grieved over demise of former Senator Enver Baig

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday expressed grief over the demise of former Senator Enver Baig.

In a message of condolence, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said Senator Enver Baig was a kind-hearted human being and his invaluable services in the fields of politics and legislation would always be remembered.