PM grieved over Warne’s death

ISLAMABAD, March 5 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed his grief over the death of former Australian spinner Shane Warne.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that the late bowling genius, who took the art of leg-spinning to new heights, would be missed in the cricket world.

“Saddened to learn of the sudden passing of cricketer Shane Warne, a bowling genius who took the art of leg spin to new heights. He will be missed across the cricketing world,” he posted on his Twitter handle.