PM grieved over shahadat of security personnel in Lakki Marwat

ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday while reiterating the resolve to continue fighting against terrorism till its complete elimination, expressed his deep grief over shahadat of seven security personnel, including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas shaheed, in a terrorist attack in District Lakki Marwat.

The prime minister prayed for the bereaved families to bear the losses with equanimity, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He said that the entire nation saluted the law enforcement agencies for their services and unprecedented sacrifices and stood with the brave Jawans.

The prime minister also resolved to make terrorists accountable.