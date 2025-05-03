32.1 C
Islamabad
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalPM grieved over Prof. Sajid Mir’s death
National

PM grieved over Prof. Sajid Mir’s death

19
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Amir of Jammat Ahle Hadith, Senator Professor Sajid Mir.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that late Sajid Mir had been a foresighted political personality and Islamic scholar whose demise had created a vacuum in the national political scene which could hardly be filled.

PM grieved over Prof. Sajid Mir’s death

Late Mir always raised voice against extremism and sectarianism which was a golden chapter in his contributions for the politics and religion.

He also shared his and the entire nation’s sympathies with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan