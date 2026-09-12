PM grieved over passing of ex-federal minister, MNA Ch Bashir Virk

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deep grief over the demise of former federal minister, Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice, and Member of National Assembly Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk.

Paying tribute to the deceased, the prime minister recalled him as a sincere, competent, and active parliamentarian and stated that his parliamentary, political, and social services would always be remembered.

He said that with the passing of Chaudhry Bashir Virk, the parliament has been deprived of an active member.

The prime minister prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.