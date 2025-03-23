16.6 C
PM grieved over martyrdom of four policemen in Noshki terror attack

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom of four policemen in a terrorist attack targeting a police mobile van in the Noshki district of Balochistan.

The prime minister, in a statement, ordered an immediate probe into the incident to identify and punish the perpetrators.

He also prayed for peace for the martyrs’ souls and strength for their families to bear the loss.

“The nation will never forget the great sacrifices rendered by police and law enforcement personnel in the war against terrorism. We will continue the fight against terrorism until it is completely eradicated from the country.,” he remarked.

The prime minister said that the government would never let the nefarious designs of terrorists succeed who were the enemies of the development and peace of Balochistan.

