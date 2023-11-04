PM grieved over loss of lives, property in Nepal earthquake

PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and property in earthquake in Nepal.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by last night’s earthquake in Nepal that has resulted in loss of precious lives and property,” he wrote on X, formerly twitter.

“Pakistan stands with Nepal during this difficult time and is ready to extend whatever assistance is required,” he added.

