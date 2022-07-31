PM grieved over loss of lives in UAE floods

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives, including Pakistani nationals, in the damages caused by floods in the United Arab Emirates.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister expressed his sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families.

Grieved to learn about the loss of precious lives, including those of the Pakistani nationals, in the damage caused by floods in the United Arab Emirates. My most sincere sympathies & heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved families. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 31, 2022

The prime minister, in a related tweet, said that at this difficult time, Pakistan stood in solidarity with the people and the government of the UAE.

He also directed the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi to extend full support to the affected families.