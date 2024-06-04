PM grieved over loss of lives in coal mine gas suffocation incident

LAHORE, June 03 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in a coal mine gas leak incident in Sanjadi area of Balochistan province.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and directed for provision of all available medical treatment to them.

The prime minister said that they shared the moments of grief with the affected families.