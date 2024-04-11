PM grieved over loss of lives in accident near Lasbela

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the traffic accident happened to the pilgrims’ vehicle near Lasbela.

The prime minister expressed his condolences to the families of those died in the accident.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the departed souls in paradise.

The prime minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

He directed the relevant authorities to provide all possible medical aid to the injured.

