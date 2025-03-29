PM grieved over devastating quake in Thailand, Myanmar

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that he was deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake in Thailand and Myanmar.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of both countries as they pass through this difficult time,” the prime minister posted on X account.

He further said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with Thailand and Myanmar.

He also offered support and wished them strength, safety, and a swift recovery from this catastrophe.