PM grieved over demise of Pashto poet Laiq Zada Laiq

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday expressed grief over the death of noted Pashto poet and former Radio Pakistan Peshawar director Laiq Zada Laiq.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that late Laiq Zada had rendered endless services for the Pashto literature. With his death, the Pashto literature has become bereft of a great poet and author, he remarked.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family.