PM grieved over deaths in Harnai coal mine explosion; directs accelerated rescue operation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives consequent to an explosion inside a coal mine in Harnai district of Balochistan.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and sympathised with the bereaved family members.

The prime minister instructed the authorities concerned to accelerate the rescue operation for the trapped miners and extend all possible medical treatment to those injured.

“Such incidents are extremely painful and saddening. We stand by the victim families in this hour of grief. The government will provide maximum possible relief to the injured and the affected families,” Prime Minister Shehbaz remarked.

