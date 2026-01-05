PM grieved over death of Jamia Ashrafia chancellor Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his profound grief over the demise of Hafiz Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi, the Mohtamim-e-Ala (chancellor) and Sheikh-al-Hadith of Jamia Ashrafia, Lahore.

The prime minister, in a statement, recalled the late Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi as a distinguished religious scholar, an eminent Muhaddith (scholar of Hadith), and a great personality who had rendered outstanding services in promoting religious education.

He said that Ashrafi had dedicated his entire life to the teaching of the Quran and Sunnah, the promotion of religious values, and moral teaching, and that numerous students and scholars benefited from him.

“The scholarly and religious services of the deceased will always be remembered, and the gulf created by his passing will not be filled for a long time,” the prime minister said and conveyed sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family, the administration, teachers and students of Jamia Ashrafia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.