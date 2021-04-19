ISLAMABAD, April 19 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday expressed his condolence over the death of former inspector general of police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nasir Khan Durrani.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister lauded services of the former police chief for bringing reforms in the KP police.

He also prayed for the departed soul and expressed condolence with the bereaved family.

The prime minister posted, “Saddened to learn of the passing of former IG Police Nasir Durrani. My condolences and prayers go to his family. He was instrumental in reforming KP police when he was the IG. Pakistan has lost an outstanding police officer.”

Nasir Durrani had been on ventilator for quite some time after contracting Covid 19. During 2013, he was appointed as IGP KP and served the province till 2017.