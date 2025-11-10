Monday, November 10, 2025
PM grieved over death of educationist, intellectual Dr Arifa Zahra

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned educationist, intellectual, and literary figure Dr. Arifa Syeda Zahra.

In a statement, the prime minister paid rich tribute to Dr. Arifa Syeda Zahra for her outstanding academic and research contributions, particularly her dedicated efforts toward the promotion of the Urdu language.

He prayed for peace for the departed soul and conveyed condolences to the family, students, and academic community.

