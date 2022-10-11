PM grieved over Altaf Shah’s death in Indian custody

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his deep grief over the death of prominent Kashmiri leader Altaf Shah, son-in-law of Syed Ali Geelani, in Indian captivity.

On his Twitter handle the prime minister posted “Deeply grieved at passing of prominent Kashmiri leader Altaf Shah, son-in-law of Syed Ali Geelani, while in Indian captivity.”

Modi regime denied him treatment despite knowing he was a cancer patient, the prime minister further said.

“Custodial killings are norm in Modi’s India. My condolences to the bereaved family,” the prime minister said in a tweet.