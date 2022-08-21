PM grieved over accident of army vehicle, condoles martyrdom of nine soldiers

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the accident of an army vehicle near Bagh in Azad Kashmir.

In a statement here on Sunday, he condoled with the families of the nine soldiers who were martyred in the accident.

He said the nation saluted the sons who were martyred while performing their sacred duty to defend the motherland.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the grant of high ranks to the martyrs in heaven and patience for the bereaved family.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured soldiers.

باغ میں گاڑی کےحادثے میں 9 فوجی جوانوں کی شہادت پر دلی دکھ اور رنج ہوا۔ اللہ تعالی سے دعا ہےکہ شہداء کے درجات بلند اور سوگوران کوصبرِ جمیل عطا کرے۔ ملکی بقاء کی خاطر اپنی جانوں کا نظرانہ پیش کرنے والےجوانوں اور انکےباحوصلہ اہلِ خانہ کومجھ سمیت پوری قوم خراجِ عقیدت پیش کرتی ہے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 21, 2022