PM greets world on onset of Rabiul Awwal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday greeted the whole world including the Muslim Ummah on the onset of the holy month of Rabiul Awwal marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him).

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a source of success for the whole humanity both in the life as well as the life hereafter.

He urged the nation to make a pledge to study the Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) during the month and practice it to qualify them for the recommendation (Shafa’at) of the Holy Prophet on the Day of of Judgment.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known as Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH), on 12th of Rabiul Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.