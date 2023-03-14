PM greets Punjabis on their cultural day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday felicitated the people of Punjab on their cultural day.

“Happy Punjabi Culture Day to the people of the land of lush green fields of Punjab”, he said in his tweet, as the province marked the cultural day.

سرسبز لہلہاتے کھیتوں کی سرزمین پنجاب کےباسیوں کوپنجابی ثقافت کا دن بہت مبارک۔ صحرائے چولستان، سرزمینِ اولیاء ملتان، گوجرانوالہ کےپہلوانوں، فیصل آباد کےباذوق لوگوں، پوٹھوہار کےچاک و چوبند بہادرجوانوں اور زندہ دلانِ لاہور کےبغیر پاکستان کےوفاق کی قوسِ قزح کی خوبصورتی نا مکمل ہے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 14, 2023

He mentioned various cultural colours of Punjab such as Cholistan deserts, Multan – the land of saints, wrestlers of Gujranwala, talented people of Faisalabad, the active youth of Potohar and the lively people of Lahore.

“The beauty of the federation of Pakistan is incomplete without this rainbow,” he added.