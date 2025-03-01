PM greets Muslims at start of Ramadan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended greetings to Muslims in Pakistan and around the world at the start of Ramadan.

In a message on X, he said, “As the blessed month of Ramadan begins, I extend my heartfelt greetings to Muslims in Pakistan and around the world. This sacred month is a time of reflection, self-discipline, and spiritual renewal, reminding us of the values of compassion, patience, and unity.”

“Ramadan provides us with an opportunity to strengthen our faith, seek forgiveness, and show kindness to those in need. At its core, Ramadan calls us to look beyond mere rituals and engage in deep self-reflection. Fasting is not just about abstaining from food and drink — it is about humbling the ego and restraining greed. It is an act of submission, reminding us that while we are weak, Allah SWT is the Almighty,” he added.

The prime minister said, “It is a month of immense blessings, reminding us to be grateful for Allah’s mercy and to embrace the true spirit of empathy and generosity while recognizing our responsibility to care for the less fortunate.”

“I pray to Almighty Allah to accept our fasts, prayers, and good deeds and to bless Pakistan with progress and prosperity. May this Ramadan be a source of immense blessings and guidance for us all,” he added.