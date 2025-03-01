16 C
Islamabad
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeLatest NewsPM greets Muslims at start of Ramadan
Latest NewsNational

PM greets Muslims at start of Ramadan

0
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended greetings to Muslims in Pakistan and around the world at the start of Ramadan.
In a message on X, he said, “As the blessed month of Ramadan begins, I extend my heartfelt greetings to Muslims in Pakistan and around the world. This sacred month is a time of reflection, self-discipline, and spiritual renewal, reminding us of the values of compassion, patience, and unity.”

“Ramadan provides us with an opportunity to strengthen our faith, seek forgiveness, and show kindness to those in need. At its core, Ramadan calls us to look beyond mere rituals and engage in deep self-reflection. Fasting is not just about abstaining from food and drink — it is about humbling the ego and restraining greed. It is an act of submission, reminding us that while we are weak, Allah SWT is the Almighty,” he added.

The prime minister said, “It is a month of immense blessings, reminding us to be grateful for Allah’s mercy and to embrace the true spirit of empathy and generosity while recognizing our responsibility to care for the less fortunate.”

“I pray to Almighty Allah to accept our fasts, prayers, and good deeds and to bless Pakistan with progress and prosperity. May this Ramadan be a source of immense blessings and guidance for us all,” he added.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan