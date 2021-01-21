ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr Reza Baqir called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and discussed with him overall economic situation of the country.

The SBP Governor updated the Prime Minister about the payments under Roshan Digital Accounts and also the statistics of import and exports, the PM Office said.

He also apprised the Prime Minister about stability in foreign remittances and the expected increase due to the effective steps taken by the government.