PM forms committee to scrutinize bills on private universities’ charters: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP):Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday informed the Senate that the Prime Minister has constituted a committee, headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, to scrutinize bills related to the charters of private universities before presenting both houses of the parliament.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, the minister said the committee would review all proposed legislation concerning the establishment of private universities. After thorough vetting, the bills would be transmitted to the House for consideration and passage.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also requested the chair to defer the three bills related to private universities that were listed on the agenda.