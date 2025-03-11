PM for zero tolerance against profiteers for maximum public relief in Ramazan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the Islamabad administration to ensure zero tolerance against profiteers as the federal government was committed to maximum relief to the people during holy Ramazan.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the performance of the committee formed to ensure sale of food items at affordable prices during Ramazan, instructed that no profiteer should escape punishment, according to a PM Office press release.

He praised the performance of the committee and Islamabad administration for controlling food prices during Ramazan and ensuring the availability of essential commodities at lower rates.

The prime minister instructed the elected representatives and federal ministers to visit Ramazan bazaars, Sahulat stalls, and other designated locations during the holy month.

He also directed for constant monitoring of the price control system to prevent any lapse.

During the briefing, Prime Minister Shehbaz was told that in Islamabad, 16 Sahulat stalls, five Ramazan bazaars, 18 fair price shops, and several other facilities had been set up during Ramazan. The food items like ghee, eggs, pulses, sugar, chicken, and others are being sold at prices lower than market rates.

Besides, DC counters have also been set up at departmental stores to ensure availability of 12 essential items.

The meeting was told that during Ramazan, the administration had so far carried out 4,915 inspections, arrested 785 people, and imposed fines amounting to Rs728,000 against profiteers.

Moreover, an online application is being used to monitor the performance of price magistrates. Iftar dinners have also been arranged for deserving people through the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal at eight locations.

Federal ministers Dr. Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Hanif Abbasi, Minister of State Talal Chaudhry, and senior government officials attended the meeting.