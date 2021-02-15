PM for swift finalization of education policy with timelines, targets

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the authorities concerned to ensure early finalization of the proposed Pakistan Education Policy 2021 along with formulation of a comprehensive roadmap, besides delineated timelines and targets.

Chairing a meeting on use of technology in promotion of skilled education here, the prime minister said the education policy should be finalized in consultation with the provincial governments and other stakeholders that should cater to the priorities for implementing modern education system in the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood, Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, secretaries of education, foreign affairs and information technology divisions, National Information Technology Board (NITB) chairman, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) chairman and experts from the private sector, a PM Office press release said.

The prime minister observed that education was not accorded due priority in the past. As majority of the population comprised youth, their capabilities could only be utilized if they were educated and equipped with the latest knowledge and technology, he added.

The minister for federal education apprised the meeting about education reforms, online education during COVID-19, pilot projects for information technology (IT), countrywide “skills for all” projects and measures taken for promotion of knowledge economy.

He also updated the meeting on the measures taken to increase school enrollment particularly for girls’ education, artificial intelligence and internet of things training for 50,000 youth under the Hunarmand Pakistan Programme, establishment of Skills’ Accreditation Council and partnerships with international organizations.

The meeting was informed that after a lapse of 11 years, the present government was formulating the Pakistan Education Policy 2021 for unified curriculum. Special emphasis was being laid on technical and advanced education.

Dr Atta-ur-Rehman informed the meeting that partnership with international organizations was underway for accreditation, capacity building of teachers, enhanced use of artificial intelligence and bio-technology.