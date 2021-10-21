PM for protecting youth from exposure to unethical online content

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that in this era of modern technology, it was inevitable to protect the country’s youth especially the kids from being exposed to immoral and unethical content available online.

The prime minister, while chairing a meeting on blocking pornographic websites in the country, said character building was very crucial in the era of modern technology.

“The proliferation of tech gadgets and 3G/4G internet technology has made all sort of content available to everyone,” he commented.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure effective gate-keeping of the online content to shield innocent brains against the ruthless onslaught of immoral and pornographic content online.

Earlier, the prime minister was apprised that Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) particularly Cloudfare with 1-2% of total internet traffic share had complaints of serving pornographic content. Other CDNs don’t serve pornographic material as per their policies, it was told.

He was also informed that PTA needed to work with ISPs/CDNs for blocking pornographic content through CDNs, particularly Cloudfare. The PTA also needs to enhance its Warehouse Management System (WMS) capability by integrating with some global and regularly updated database of pornographic sites to block them at URL and domain level.

Moreover, he was briefed that PTA was working on the feasibility of this project which would be implemented within two months.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Dr Atta ur Rehman, Chairman Nayatel Rashid Khan and other senior officers concerned.