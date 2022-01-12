ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to speed up measures for the promotion of coastal tourism along with ensuring environmental protection.

The Prime Minister gave this direction during a meeting with Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Executive Member of the American Business Council of Pakistan Adnan Asad, who called on him here.

During the meeting, Adnan Asad apprised the Prime Minister of the growing confidence of the members of American Business Council as well as the investors in Pakistan due to the present government’s business-friendly policies.

Besides, the American companies’ interest of investment in Pakistan’s tourism sector was also discussed in the meeting.

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi briefed the Prime Minister about the existing potential of coastal tourism in the country and the measures taken by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for its promotion.