PM for making labour force shareholder in global economy

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (APP):Paying tributes to the working class on the occasion of International Labour Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stressed the need to fulfil workers’ rights by making them shareholders in the system of the global economy.

“While we pay rich tributes to the working classes & celebrate their contributions today, the fact is that the disruption in global markets has led to a severe cost of living crisis,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said, with an increase in commodity prices, the working people found themselves under tremendous stress.

The edifice of material development that stands on the foundation of hard work will crumble if those who made it possible are excluded from its benefits, he added.

PM Shehbaz said fulfilling labour rights and making people shareholders in the system remained a fundamental challenge for the global economy.