PM for launching awareness campaign on EVMs to check undue criticism

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed for launching an awareness campaign about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to apprise the public and all stakeholders of the benefits of this process and check undue criticism by presenting a factual review.

He was presiding over a review meeting here about the use of EVMs in the elections.

Federal Ministers Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Shibli Faraz, Advisor to PM for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan, Special Assistant to PM Dr. Shehbaz Gill and senior officers of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Ministry of Science and Technology attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was apprised of the Judicial Commission’s proposed legal amendments regarding the use of EVMs. The measures were aimed at making the process of elections transparent.