PM for integrating private-sector proposals into unified industrial policy framework

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the relevant ministries and departments to accelerate work on integrating private-sector proposals into a unified industrial policy framework, stressing that coordinated decision-making was essential for sustainable economic growth.

Chairing a meeting of the private-sector committee on national industrial development, he said the government sought to translate expert recommendations into actionable reforms without delay.

He emphasized that the country’s economic growth, employment generation, and increased income were not possible without industrial development.

During the meeting, the private sector members of the committee presented their recommendations aimed at the country’s industrial development and increasing investment in the country, which the prime minister welcomed and said that the private sector’s proposals were of key importance for the country’s industrial development.

The business community has diligently prepared comprehensive proposals for industrial development, which are commendable,” he said adding that after careful review of these proposals, an implementation plan will be formulated.

The prime minister appreciated these proposals and instructed that they should be merged with recommendations from other economic sectors and incorporated into the national policy framework.

He said measures to ensure ease of doing business and to enhance investment were the government’s top priorities.

The Pakistani business community supported government policies during difficult times and helped the country overcome economic challenges, the prime minister said adding that by the grace of Allah, the country’s economic direction had improved, and Pakistan is moving towards progress.

However, he stressed to work even harder for ensuring national development.

During the meeting, a comparison with regional countries was also shared to highlight ways to increase the competitiveness of Pakistan’s industry.

Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Advisor to the Prime Minister Muhammad Ali, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, and industrialists included in the Industrial Working Group led by Saqib Shirazi attended the meeting.