PM for improving PIA’s performance, providing best aviation services

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to improve the performance of the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the matters pertaining to aviation, called for ensuring the provision of the best aviation services to the people.

The prime minister also emphasized the launch of a competitive process in the country to ensure better service delivery to the passengers.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Finance Minister Shaukat Fayaz Tarin and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.