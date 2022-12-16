PM for housing societies, residential buildings for overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities concerned to develop housing societies and modern residential buildings for overseas Pakistanis in the federal capital.

The prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting on the investment of overseas Pakistanis in the housing sector of Islamabad, said the experienced and well-reputed firms should be engaged for the construction of residential buildings for the expatriates.

The senior officers of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) briefed the prime minister on the prospects of investment by overseas Pakistanis in the housing sector.

The prime minister also directed for proper marketing of the CDA’s projects which had the potential to attract investment.

He said the government would make no compromise on the quality of development projects in federal capital and called for projects’ completion before the deadline.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar and Azam Nazeer Tarar, Advisor Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Bajwa and senior CDA officers attended the meeting.