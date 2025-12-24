PM for further steps to boost business, economic activities at ports

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Wednesday, emphasized upon the significance of ports that played an extremely important role in boosting business activity and economic growth and directed various steps for accelerating the trade, connectivity and economic activity.

Chairing a meeting regarding the working group constituted for reforms at country’s ports, he directed that various departments linked with ports should further enhance mutual coordination to facilitate the business community so that cargo dwell time could be reduced to the minimum.

He also directed that different types of port charges should be further reduced.

The prime minister was presented with recommendations regarding facilities and reforms at ports for the business community, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Musadik Malik, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar and senior relevant government officials.

The prime minister stressed that a transparent system should be introduced for the auction of abandoned cargo lying at ports. Separate yards should be established at various ports across the country for the abandoned cargo, and services of internationally reputed companies be engaged for this purpose, he added.

He further asked that initial testing laboratories for cargo inspection should be established at the ports, adding unnecessary laboratory testing of cargo should be abolished.

The prime minister directed that dredging and expansion work on all ports should be expedited so that large vessels could be berthed.

He also emphasized upon the improvement of rail connectivity from ports for inland cargo transportation.

During the meeting, the prime minister appreciated the efforts of the working group headed by Ziad Bashir for presenting concrete proposals.

Ziad Bashir opined that the transparent privatization of PIA had significantly enhanced the confidence of Pakistan’s business community.

During the briefing, it was informed that work on the National Ports Master Plan was progressing rapidly. The port community system has recently been made operational.

While various fees at country’s ports were being reduced and recently more than a 50 percent reduction had been made in bulk cargo fees at Port Qasim.

New investments at various ports across Pakistan were improving their performance, it was further added.

The prime minister was apprised that an E-bidding system for the auction of abandoned cargo would be introduced soon, enabling anyone across the country to participate in it remotely.

Whereas, tenders for the expansion and dredging of Karachi ports had already been awarded, and work would commence soon, it was added.