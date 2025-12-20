PM for full use of modern technology to improve immigration system

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 20 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday stressed the need for the full utilization of modern technology to improve Pakistan’s immigration system, while chairing a review meeting on the eradication of human trafficking and measures against illegal travel abroad.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of relevant institutions in curbing human trafficking.

Referring to recent reports and complaints regarding the off-loading of passengers traveling abroad, he commended Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for personally visiting airports to review the situation.

He directed that while taking action against individuals traveling abroad illegally or holding dubious travel documents, special care must be ensured so that passengers with valid travel documents are not inconvenienced.

The prime minister also instructed that the performance of the Protectorate of Emigrants be further improved and coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other relevant institutions be strengthened to facilitate those traveling abroad legally for employment.

The prime minister further directed strict action against corrupt elements, emphasizing that transparency and efficiency in the immigration system are critical.

During the meeting, participants were briefed on actions taken against illegal travel abroad. It was informed that the FIA had arrested 451 individuals involved in human trafficking and illegal travel this year. Due to these efforts, the number of Pakistanis traveling illegally to Europe had declined by 47 per cent, while a reduction had also been recorded in cases of travel on illegal documents to the United Kingdom and Gulf countries.

The briefing noted that illegal migration, misuse of work, visit and tourist visas, off-loading and deportation remain major challenges in European countries. Most deportations involved passengers returning from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Malaysia and Oman.

The meeting was further informed that a Risk Assessment Unit is operational within the FIA, enabling targeted screening of passengers and systematic recording of data related to deported and illegal travelers. It was also highlighted that there is zero tolerance for corruption in the FIA, Anti-Narcotics Force and other relevant institutions, and that 196 FIA officers and personnel had been dismissed after corruption was proven against them.

Participants were told that work is underway to activate the e-gate system at airports. Access to API-PNR data will be enabled to help identify potentially illegal travel documents in advance. In addition, a mobile phone application is being developed for passenger data, the FIA’s IBMS and IT sections are being restructured, and artificial intelligence is being utilized to prevent illegal travel.

The meeting was attended by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, and senior government officials.