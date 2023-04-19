PM for fast-track implementation of solarization project 

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed for fast implementation of solarization project in the country by immediately removing all the impediments in the import of solar panels and other parts.

The prime minister said that a developing country like Pakistan could not afford to generate power by importing costly fuels.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on the solarization project initiated across the country, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was apprised that tenders had been floated for 17 government buildings for which bids were received and their technical examination was being carried out today.

Moreover, tenders for 50 other government buildings would be issued on April 20.

The meeting was further informed that tender for 600MW Kot Addu power project had been issued in which a large number of international and national companies had expressed keen interest.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, PM’s advisors and senior officials.