PM for ensuring provision of clean drinking water to people under Punjab Aab-e-Pak project

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to the people under the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority project on priority basis.

He was talking to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhmmad Sarwar, who called on him here and discussed in detail the matters relating to Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and reforms for the betterment of cotton crop.

The prime minister was told that the practical work on Aab-e-Pak project would start in January 2021.

The governor, while apprising the prime minister of the reforms for cotton crop said a comprehensive strategy had been formulated in consultation with all the stakeholders.

Besides the quality of seed which was very important for increasing the productivity of cotton crop, the productivity of cotton crop could be enhanced by ensuring the provision of quality pesticides, he added.