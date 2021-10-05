PM for effective measures to ensure productive utilization of national assets

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed to take effective measures to ensure the productive utilization of national assets.

He also directed to focus on the development of tourism sector in the country by fully benefitting from Pakistan’s precious historic and cultural assets.

The Prime Minister was talking to Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, who called on him here.

During the meeting views were exchanged about the matters relating to the establishment of Assets Management Authority.

Besides, the Prime Minister directed to make the Board of Investment (BOI) further effective so as to ensure the ease of doing business in the country for the socioeconomic progress of masses.

The Prime Minister, who was also briefed about the current state of economy in the country, directed to take effective steps for giving maximum relief to the common man.