PM for early completion of work on South Punjab Secretariat

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed for early completion of the ongoing development projects particularly South Punjab Secretariat to ensure ease and facilitation of the people of that area.

He also directed to further strengthen and operationalize Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in South Punjab.

The Prime Minister was talking to Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, who called on him here.

During the meeting views were exchanged about the matters relating to PTI’s organizational structure in South Punjab as well as the development of area.

The Prime Minister expressed his commitment to personally monitor the progress of all the matters relating to South Punjab on permanent basis.