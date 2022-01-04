ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed for early completion of the all ongoing development projects in Balochistan to provide relief to the common man.

The Prime Minister was talking to Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha, who called on him here.

Matters relating to development of the province particularly Northern Balochistan were discussed in the meeting.

The Prime Minister also directed to start preparations for holding of local government elections in Balochistan.