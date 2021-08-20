PM for early completion of Gomal Zam Dam, CRBC uplift projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed for early completion of Gomal Zam Dam and the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) uplift projects.

He gave this direction to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan,who called on him here and apprised him of the ongoing efforts for the promotion of agriculture and tourism sectors in the province.

The Prime Minister was told that the Gomal Zam Dam will turn 160,000 acres of provincial land cultivable, while 300,000 acres of land would be irrigated through the CRBC uplift project.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa further told the Prime Minister that with the visit of 2.7 million of tourists during the current year, the province collected Rs. 66 billion in revenue.