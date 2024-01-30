PM for concerted efforts to explore oil, gas reserves

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday pointing to the abundant natural resources in the country, underlined the need for the concerted efforts to explore onshore and offshore oil and gas reserves.

He was addressing the Petroleum Conference 2024 here as a Chief Guest. Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, was the guest of honour at the Conference.

The prime minister affirmed the government’s readiness to contribute in infrastructure development, logistics, and security to bolster exploration and production efforts.

He further stated that the conference reflected a collective commitment to fully utilise the immense mineral potential of Pakistan, so as to ensure energy self-sufficiency and transform the Country into a regional exporter of energy.

He appreciated the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Federal Ministry of Energy for fostering an investor-friendly environment by streamlining regulations and procedures.

Country Manager, Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company Ali Taha Al-Temimi appreciated unrelenting efforts of the government of Pakistan in bringing the stakeholders together for formulating policy recommendations and boosting investment in the petroleum sector.

Provincial Chief Ministers, Minister for Energy, Secretary Petroleum, Government representatives, policy makers, foreign and domestic investors from the Energy and Petroleum (E&P) sector and international delegates also attended the conference.