PM, FM shocked over Thailand child massacre

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed deep shock over the killing of three dozen people including 23 children in Thailand, and offered his condolences over the incident.

“It could not get more gruesome than this. We are deeply shocked and hurt to learn about the killing of three dozen people including 23 children and infants in Thailand,” he said in a tweet.

It could not get more gruesome than this. We are deeply shocked & hurt to learn about the killing of 3 dozen people including 23 children & infants in Thailand. Have no words to condemn this barbarity. We send our deepest condolences to the bereaved parents & people of Thailand. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 7, 2022

Expressing his profound grief, he said. “Have no words to condemn this barbarity.”

PM Sharif extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved parents and people of Thailand.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a tweet also expressed his shock over the Thailand incident.

“Shocked at the loss of innocent lives in a shooting at a nursery in Thailand. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,” he said.