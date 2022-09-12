PM, Finnish delegation discuss prospects of investment in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday here held a meeting with a delegation of companies from Finland led by honorary Consul General Wille Eerola and discussed ways of cooperation in sectors of economy and trade.

The representatives of Finland Pakistan Business Council and companies of Finland Biowoima, GA and Metro, Valmet Technologies, Wartsila Corporation and TPL Corporation attended the meeting.

Talking to members of the delegation, the Prime Minister said Finland and Pakistan had friendly relations and both the countries were deeply interested in promoting cooperation in trade, investment and energy sectors.

The PM said suitable environment existed in Pakistan for foreign investment and our government believed in timely completion of all projects.

Transparency was ensured during the completion of the projects, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said best opportunities existed for investment in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy including energy, information technology, food processing and livestock.

The delegation of companies of Finland expressed interest for investment in the sectors of energy especially solar energy, wind energy, biogas, food processing and agriculture in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Minister of State Musadiq Malik, Special Assistant Tariq Fatimi and ambassador of Finland to Pakistan Hanny Ripatti were present on the occasion.