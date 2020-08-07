PM felicitates Sri Lankan counterpart on party’s electoral victory

ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday made a telephone call to his Sri Lanka counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa and congratulated him on his party’s resounding victory in the general elections held on August 5.

He expressed the hope that bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries would be further strengthened during Mahinda Rajapaksa’s new term as prime minister.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to Sri Lanka in all areas of cooperation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan informed about his government’s strategy against COVID-19 in Pakistan with particular emphasis on saving lives, securing livelihoods and stimulating economy.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa shared Sri Lanka’s current COVID-19 situation and in particular its negative impact on tourism industry in Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Imran Khan invited the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy close, cordial and mutually supportive relations. Pakistan has always stood with the brotherly country of Sri Lanka as its proud partner for security, growth, progress and development.

The two countries work closely within the framework of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation.