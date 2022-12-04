ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated the people of Sindh on celebrating their cultural day.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said the civilization of Sindh province had been adding the beauty of its cultural colours to the regional and human civilizations for centuries.

ہزارہابرس سےسندھ کی تہذیب نہ صرف اس خطے بلکہ انسانیت کی تہذیب میں اپنی تقافت سےخوبصورتی کا رنگ بھرتی آرہی ہے. آج باب الاسلام سندھ کا تقافتی دن،پاکستان میں وفاق کی ایک اکائی کی خوبصورتی اجاگر کرنے کا دن ہے. میں تمام سندھی بھائیوں اور بہنوں کو اس دن پر بے حد مبارکباد پیش کرتا ہوں. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 4, 2022

“Today is the culture day of Bab-e-Islam, Sindh, a day to highlight the beauty of one component of federation,” he added.

Sindh culture day is being observed in the province and other parts of the country on Sunday.