PM felicitates Sikh community on celebration of Baisakhi

LAHORE, Apr 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated Sikh community living in Pakistan and across the globe on the celebration of Baisakhi.

In a message, the prime minister said that the Government of Pakistan and all the provincial governments were ensuring provision of all facilities to the Sikh Yatrees who were visiting their religious places in Pakistan to perform their religious rituals.

Basakhi was an occasion showing the colours of spring and an event to exchange feelings like love, affection and joys, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister said that they felt pride that Pakistan comprised the beauty of combination of different faiths and cultures and the event of Baisakhi further added to that beauty.

“On the occasion of Baisakhi, I give you all the message of love, affection and peace. Let’s play our role in building a peaceful world,” he added.