PM felicitates people of Turkiye on 100th Republic Day

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday felicitated the people of Turkiye on the occasion of the 100th Republic Day of the country.

“On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, I extend our warmest felicitations to the brotherly people of Turkiye on the auspicious occasion of the centenary of the Turkish Republic,” the prime minister said in his message.

As the Turkish Republic was first proclaimed by the Turkish Grand National Assembly, in Ankara on October 29, 1923, this momentous occasion also marked the culmination of the Turkish nation’s heroic struggle for freedom, led by the charismatic Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, he added.

PM Kakar said the resolute grit and determination of the Turkish nation to preserve their independence continued to inspire freedom-loving people across the world.

During the last one hundred years, Turkiye has made impressive strides across all walks of life. Under the dynamic leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkiye’s economic transformation and its role in promoting the mutually reinforcing goals of peace and prosperity are globally recognized. As the Turkish Republic marks its centennial, we, in Pakistan, rejoice with our Turkish brothers and sisters on their innumerable accomplishments.

He highlighted Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy fraternal relations rooted in abiding ties of religion, culture and history. Speaking to the first Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam said, “The Muslims of Pakistan entertain sentiments of affection and esteem for your country, and now Turkiye and Pakistan both as free, sovereign and independent countries, can strengthen their ties more and more for the good of both”. It is a matter of great satisfaction that our bilateral relations have continued to grow from strength to strength with every passing day.

He said institutional mechanisms including the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) and the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) had provided a leadership-driven, people-centric and future-oriented focus to steer bilateral partnership in areas such as defence, economy, health, education, agriculture, tourism and culture.

Undoubtedly, he said the unique aspect of the Pakistan-Turkiye relationship is that it beats in the hearts of two people. “We have stood by each other in every trial and tribulation – from the devastating earthquake that hit Southern Turkiye in February 2023, to the massive floods in Pakistan, in 2010 and 2022, and the earthquake in 2005, the abounding solidarity and support expressed by the people of our two countries for their brethren in need, represents an unremitting tale of love and devotion unique in inter-state relations.”

Let me reaffirm Pakistan’s abiding commitment to further cement our multidimensional strategic ties with Turkiye, especially in the economic domain. We have already taken concrete steps to this end including the signing of the Trade in Goods Agreement (TGA) and the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF), he said adding undoubtedly, robust economic partnership and strengthened connectivity will serve as important pillars to steer our bilateral relationship in the days and years ahead.

The people of Pakistan pray for continued prosperity and progress of the Turkish nation during the second century of the great Turkish Republic and may the special relationship between our two nations continue to flourish in all times to come, the prime minister added.