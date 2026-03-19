PM felicitates Parsi community, all those celebrating Nowruz

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended his heartfelt greetings to the Parsi community in Pakistan and all those celebrating this day around the world.

In a message on the occasion of Nowruz being celebrated on March 20, he said, “Nowruz symbolizes the arrival of spring, new beginnings and new hope. This festival conveys a message of peace and love, friendship, harmony and solidarity between cultures.”

“Pakistan’s national identity and Nowruz share values such as respect for cultural diversity, protection of religious freedom and peaceful coexistence. The Constitution of Pakistan protects the religious practices of all citizens. Effective policy measures have been taken in the light of the Constitution of Pakistan to promote interfaith harmony and religious tolerance,” he added.

The prime minister said, “The government has adopted a comprehensive strategy in the form of the Policy on Interfaith Harmony (2025) and the Strategy on Religious Tolerance (2025) to promote religious harmony. The aim of these policy measures is to promote dialogue between religions, establish an effective system of conflict resolution, prevent hate speech and raise awareness about common human values.”

“The government is responsible for protecting the followers of all religions in the country, their places of worship and for the care of their religious heritage. The government, in collaboration with the media, educational institutions, civil society and religious leaders, is striving to promote an atmosphere of mutual respect and understanding,” he added.

He said, “Let us, as a nation, renew our commitment to work together for mutual harmony, religious tolerance and patience and shared prosperity.”