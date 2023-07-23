PM felicitates Pakistan cricket team for win in Asia Cup final

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday praised Pakistan cricket team for winning Emerging Asia Cup by convincingly defeating India in the final.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Yet another exciting news from the sports arena. This time it is our young cricketing heroes who downed India to win the crown of Emerging Asia Cup. This just goes to show how passionate & resolute our youth are. I am determined more than ever before to prioritize the promotion of sports through maximum facilitation. Well done boys. Keep the flag high.”

