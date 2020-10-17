PM felicitates NZ PM on her impressive win

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on her impressive victory in New Zealand elections.

The prime minister in a tweet said “Warmest congratulations to Jacinda Ardern on her impressive victory in NZ elections 2020. Her compassionate style of leadership has won hearts not just in NZ but in Pakistan too.”

The prime minister further tweeted that he was looking forward to expanding cooperation and further strengthening bonds of friendship between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party had won a landslide victory in New Zealand’s general election on Saturday.